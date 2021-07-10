Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.95.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 18,023,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,399,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

