Atlas Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $133,099.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $133,099.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.02 or 1.00123228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.60 or 0.00953186 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.