Coreto (COR) Price Tops $0.0037

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $836,548.26 and $59,975.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.02 or 1.00123228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.60 or 0.00953186 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.