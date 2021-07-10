Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

SMG traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 456,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

