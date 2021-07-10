Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $251,171.52 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

