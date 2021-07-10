Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Cap of $27.55 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $27.55 million and $283,359.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00161689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.70 or 1.00093097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00950767 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

