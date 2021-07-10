Stakenet Reaches One Day Volume of $10,358.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $10,358.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.00385332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013612 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,809,831 coins and its circulating supply is 118,270,793 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

