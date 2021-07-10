Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $104,246.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00161883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,758.90 or 1.00029342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.00948861 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

