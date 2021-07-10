Celo (CELO) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $787.48 million and $39.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00008773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00161883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,758.90 or 1.00029342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.00948861 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

