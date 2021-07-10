Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 640,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.58. Catalent has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

