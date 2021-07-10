Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $77.16 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,017. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

