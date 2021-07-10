CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00114576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00161834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.91 or 1.00080607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00946759 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.