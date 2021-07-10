$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

