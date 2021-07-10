Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 154,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

