fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.28 Million

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $121.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. fuboTV posted sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $21,362,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

