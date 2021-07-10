Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $38.67

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,675. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,552,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

