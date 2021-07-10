US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,682. US Foods has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

