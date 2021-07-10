Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $48.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,921. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.