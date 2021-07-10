Enjin Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $252.90 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $252.90 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00874129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

