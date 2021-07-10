Frontier Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.41 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

