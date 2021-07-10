HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLLGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

HLLGY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

