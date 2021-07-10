Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 250,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.