Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,745,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,205. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

