The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 659.38 ($8.61).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 693.80 ($9.06). 2,065,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.89. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

