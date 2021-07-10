Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $922,633.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00115433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,705.80 or 1.00231872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.00947430 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.