e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $79.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00399027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,062 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,788 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.