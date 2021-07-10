Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $162.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $705.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. 459,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,500. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.