Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$248.92

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$248.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BYD traded up C$9.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$236.00. 105,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$218.83. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

