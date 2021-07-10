Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.43. 1,167,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,922. Stryker has a 52-week low of $176.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

