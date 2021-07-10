Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $867,542.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

