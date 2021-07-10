Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $231.41

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

