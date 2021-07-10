AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AVB traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.83. The stock had a trading volume of 656,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,484. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $221.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

