Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 1,127,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,646. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.