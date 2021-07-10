Tornado Cash Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $2.55 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $34.56 or 0.00102774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,790 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

