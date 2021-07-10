Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $126.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,546. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

