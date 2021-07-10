Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $331.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $270.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $82.07. 105,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,632. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

