$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 229,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

