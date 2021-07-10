Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $20.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 320,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

