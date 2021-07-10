STASIS EURO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.73 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003598 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $106.97 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.