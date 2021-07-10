Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,357.60 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $52,357.60 and approximately $88,529.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00398064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

