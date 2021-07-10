disBalancer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $352,233.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $352,233.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00115749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.68 or 0.99898407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00944725 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,474 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

