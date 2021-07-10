Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,030. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.