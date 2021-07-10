Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $95.31

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 641,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.