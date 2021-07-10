$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in iQIYI by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after acquiring an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.19. 8,091,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,353,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

