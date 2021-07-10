Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLLIF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

