GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $66,942.92 and $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,760.01 or 2.20226415 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 121.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,535,900 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

