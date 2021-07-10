MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $87.48 million and $783,763.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.06 or 0.06306013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01478651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00398200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00625992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00420725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00321518 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.