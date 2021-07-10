Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $270,239.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modefi has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044219 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

