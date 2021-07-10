Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 220,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

