Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MEDP stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.97. The stock had a trading volume of 149,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,235. Medpace has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

